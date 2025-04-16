Dwight Cenac, the creator of High Noon, put the board game industry and his fellow peers behind Cephalofair Games (Gloomhaven) on blast because of their use of Chinese labor.

The board game industry has been in a flurry over President Trump’s tariffs on China, warning that a lot of their products are not sustainable because of it. Very few have taken advantage of the situation like Cephalofair Games, producers of Gloomhaven, who have taken to the media to generate PR for the company because of it. They’ve gotten CBS News and even CNN to cover it as the latter broadcast a large banner saying “Small Businesses Across The U.S. Feel The Impact of Tariffs.”

It's laughable to call companies who operate all of their production facilities in factories in China “Small Businesses Across The U.S.,” but that’s how they’re trying to frame it as these corporations are getting hammered for their bad business practices in the gaming industry, trying to exploit cheap labor to produce their components.

Gloomhaven most recently raised $5 million on a crowdfunding platform for a game expansion, and they are distributed across Target stores in their board game sections, hardly making them a “small business” like CNN claims.

Price Johnson, the Chief Operating Officer of Cephalofair Games who has “he/him” pronouns listed on their website, took to his Facebook page to rant about the tariffs.