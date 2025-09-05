Hollow Knight: Silksong has taken the gaming world by storm, reaching an incredible peak of 562,814 concurrent players on Steam within hours of its September 4th launch. The metroidvania sequel instantly became the 18th most-played game in Steam's history, proving that quality indie games can still dominate in a market flooded with overpriced AAA releases.

Team Cherry's long-awaited follow-up launched at $19.99, a refreshing price point when most major releases demand $70-$100 from consumers. The Australian three-person development team's fair pricing likely contributed to the game's explosive success, making it accessible to players who've grown tired of corporate greed in gaming.

The launch was so massive it crashed multiple storefronts, including Steam itself. As IGN reported, "Team Cherry's hotly anticipated Hollow Knight sequel finally came out on September 4, 2025 priced $20, six years after it was announced, and instantly crashed storefronts including Steam."

What makes Silksong's success even more remarkable is how it caught everyone off guard. The game appeared to gain popularity "out of nowhere," despite being a sequel to the beloved 2017 original. While Hollow Knight built a dedicated fanbase over several years, Silksong exploded immediately upon release, suggesting the indie platformer market isn't as saturated as critics claimed.

Reddit's gaming community had been dismissive of Silksong's potential, with many users claiming the platformer market was oversaturated. Those predictions proved spectacularly wrong as players flocked to Team Cherry's latest creation in unprecedented numbers.

The game's difficulty also seemed to upset Reddit players. One user expressed frustration with the challenging gameplay: "I'm 3 or 4 hours in and I've found it really frustrating. Enemies feel too powerful, the diagonal pogo is super annoying, and the scarcity of benches means a lot of dying with long walks back to where you died."

The same player continued: "I wish I could put moves on one single input as opposed to everything feeling like a fighting game input -- you need to move to the right midair and also hit down and then attack and hope your fingers put the control stick in the right spot for the tiny window when you hit attack."

However, this difficulty appears to be exactly what fans wanted. The player admitted: "I beat the first Hollow Knight, so I know I have the skill somewhere (and ability to scream in joy after dying to a boss 40 times in a row before finally winning) but I'm an old man now, my reflexes are slowing down."

Despite the complaints, the same critic acknowledged: "I'm not giving up, the game is too fun despite all of this, I just wish it were less punishing, or had the OPTION to make it less punishing."

Team Cherry's reputation for doing right by their customers extends beyond pricing. The studio released Silksong DRM-free on GOG at launch and honored promises from their original Hollow Knight Kickstarter, providing free copies to backers. They even announced a free upgrade for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 version.

This consumer-friendly approach has earned Team Cherry massive goodwill across the gaming community. Even in piracy forums, users urged each other to buy the game instead of downloading cracked versions. One pirate wrote: "First game I've bought day of release in a decade probably."

Another added: "It's a 3-4 person team that has done right by their fans at every turn. Making sure the PC release is DRM free. Making sure all original backers of Hollow Knight get Silksong free on their choice of platform. This is a time where if we can afford to support them, we should."

The original Hollow Knight became a sleeper hit after its 2017 release, eventually selling over 3 million copies worldwide. The game's hand-drawn art style, atmospheric soundtrack, and precise platforming mechanics earned critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase who waited six years for this sequel.

Silksong follows the character Hornet from the original game, offering a standalone experience that newcomers can enjoy without playing the first title. The game features new abilities, expanded combat mechanics, and Team Cherry's signature blend of challenging gameplay with stunning visual design.

The success proves that gamers still hunger for quality indie experiences over bloated, expensive AAA productions. While major publishers chase live-service models and microtransaction revenue, Team Cherry focused on crafting a complete, polished experience at a fair price.

With true player counts across all platforms likely much higher than Steam's numbers alone, Silksong stands as 2025's most unexpected gaming phenomenon and a testament to what small, passionate development teams can achieve.

What do you think about Hollow Knight: Silksong's massive success? Leave a comment and let us know.

Military Sci-Fi fans will love this space-crusading trilogy that packs an action punch. Read Justified: Saga of the Nano Templar on Amazon and support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: Developer Of 'Relooted' Denied Entry Into United States To Promote Game