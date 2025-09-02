House of Cards and Forrest Gump actress Robin Wright recently shared why she left the United States for England while also revealing that she does drugs as therapy.

In an interview with The Times UK, Wright began by revealing she takes hallucinogenic mushrooms as “therapy.” After revealing to the outlet’s Laura Pullman that she first took them when she was 16 at her school in southern California she shared she still does and described it as “great. It’s a therapy different than alcohol. It’s why it’s used medicinally. I’ve done three journeys with psilocybin.”

Wright went on to describe these experiences which took place in Costa Rica and the United States, “You don’t know if you’re there for an hour or 15 hours. You’re fully awake, coherent, talking, moving. You’ve got music in your ears that’s beautiful and resonant. Sounds that are activating your psyche on different layers. You’re basically seeing your own soul.”

As for why she went on these hallucinogenic mushrooms, Wright pointed to her children saying it’s “because I’m so scared they’re going to hurt themselves. I wanted to cut that but still love them the way I love them.”

The National Catholic Bioethics Center notes that “psychedelic-assisted approaches [with psilocybin] show particular promise when combined with psychotherapy sessions to treat severe depression or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or both. Following a microdosing session, an individual may report feeling more emotionally tender, more sensitive to his or her own feelings, and more open to breaking out of neurotic thought loops.”

However, it cautions, “Recognizing a certain eagerness on the part of the public to become early adopters of psychotropic therapies, e.g. marijuana treatments promoted on limited evidence, it remains important to emphasize how prudence and caution are in order. In the words of one researcher, ‘public uptake of microdosing has outpaced evidence, mandating further prospective research.’”

Later in the interview, Wright shared her thoughts on the United States while reminiscing about her time on House of Cards saying, “America is a s**tshow.”

She then explained why she prefers the United Kingdom, “I love being in this country. There’s a freedom of self here. People are so kind. They’re living. They’re not in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, eating a sandwich. That’s most of America. Everything’s rush, competition and speed.”

She also indicated that where she has a home in Los Angeles it’s a lot noisier, “Everyone’s building a huge house and I’m just done with all that — I love the quiet.”

While Wright claims there’s a freedom of self in England compared to America, the BBC reported in September 2024 that there’s a rape reported every hour in just London alone. The outlet noted, “More than 8,800 rape incidents were reported to the Metropolitan Police in 2023 - an average of 24 a day.”

Additionally, they shared that the data showed “a further 11,000 reports of other sexual crimes were reported to the force last year, with almost a quarter of all reported crimes from people aged under 18.”

NEXT: Author Lee Strobel Explains Why Satan Targets Hollywood