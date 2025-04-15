Jon Erwin, the creator of Amazon MGM Studios’ latest show House of David, whose first season adapts parts of 1 Samuel, revealed he’s “already mapped” out the entire that he hopes will be able to span multiple seasons.

In an interview with Raymond Arroyo on his YouTube channel, Erwin shared, “The power of our unified voice as believers is what affords us this moment to do an Amazon Prime global original and have creative control. And so my hope is that the series does well enough that we can tell the whole story, which would be a multi-season epic that we’ve already mapped out.”

He also explained why he chose to make a TV series rather than a film, which is his primary background, “[David’s] life is an odyssey. There’s too much story to be crammed into a movie. This is the treatment the story deserves I think, which is hours and hours of exploration.”

READ: 'Borderlands' Director Eli Roth Blames COVID And Zoom Calls And Claims Film Was Reshot Without Him

Towards the end of the interview, Erwin was asked what he wants audiences to wrestle with after watching the show.

He answered, “I want people to wrestle with the idea that we have a destiny beyond the life we’re living typically. … There is a whisper that is scary, that is far beyond your comfort zone. That that is the great adventure.”

Later he said, “I think we all have a hero’s journey to live. I think our fear keeps us from living that hero’s journey. So I hope that people watch the series. I hope people watch the series and read the Psalms because they’re so relatable. But then I hope they ask the question, ‘Okay, what am I supposed to do? What is that inner voice telling me to go do that might be scary and beyond my comfort zone, but meaningful.”

READ: The Last Of Us Season 2 Premiere Used As Vehicle To Promote Disordered Lesbian Lifestyles

House of David found success on Prime Video with Deadline reporting the show drew 22 million views in its first 17 days was among the services Top 10 new series debuts in the United States.

The show’s first season premiered its finale back on April and is still in the top 10 most watched shows in the United States. It is currently sixth in the most watched programs on the service.

Given the show’s success Amazon MGM Studios renewed it for a second season. Amazon MGM Studios Head of Television Vernon Davis shared, “Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn’s compelling creative vision has solidified our belief in the series, and we are excited to deliver more of the story to our customers.”

He added, “We look forward to a continued journey with Wonder Project as we further expand our slate to encompass faith-based series.”

The second season is expected to follow David’s journey after he defeats Goliath, where he will have to navigate the palace politics of King Saul, his budding romance with Saul’s daughter Michal, and his family relationships with his brothers.

What do you make of Erwin’s plans and hopes for House of David?

NEXT: Tom Hardy Clarifies Comments About Studio Politics Killing A Venom And Spider-Man Film: "I’ve Been Misquoted"