The Wonder Project and Angel Studios announced they landed Ben Kingsley, Andy Serkis, and Joel David Smallbone for their upcoming Young Washington biopic.

The official logline for the film reads, “After making a tremendous mistake that triggers the French and Indian War, an ambitious 22-year-old George Washington must face his failures and find the courage to become the leader that will forge a nation.”

The biopic was originally announced back in July with House of David creator Jon Erwin telling TheWrap, “I’ve dreamed of telling the powerful origin story of George Washington for nearly a decade. It’s a story of a true pioneer, which makes it the perfect project to partner on with the pioneers at Angel and their world-class distribution network.”

He added, “Young Washington isn’t just a film—it’s a celebration of the American spirit and the miracle of the forging of our nation.”

In a video uploaded to Angel Studios’ YouTube, Erwin described the film as “the culmination of everything I’ve made before. And if for some reason it was the last film I was ever able to make, I would be happy with that. And I do feel that way about Washington.”

He went on to describe his vision for the film, “It’s a spectacle. It’s a hero’s journey. It’s a romance. It’s an action adventure. But ultimately, it’s the forging of one of the great leaders of all time and something that has been incredibly inspirational in my life. … It’s such a sprawling historical epic that you just want to get better and better at what you do.”

Now, Deadline reports that Ben Kingsley, Andy Serkis, and Joel David Smallbone are all part of the film. Kingsley will play Robert Dinwiddie, the Governor of Virginia who gives Washington his first command. Serkis plays British General Edward Braddock, who provides Washington with a second chance. Finally, Smallbone will play William Fairfax, a friend and romantic rival to Washington.

The film is written by Erwin and Tom Provost & Diederik Hoostraten. The movie is expected to release into theaters on July 4, 2026 to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

NEXT: Snoop Dog Questions Disney's Gay Agenda: "I Didn't Come For This S**T"