Michael Iskander, who played David in Amazon MGM Studios and The WONDER Project’s House of David, announced he’s joined the Catholic faith.

In a post to Instagram on August 21st, Iskander wrote, “Today is a very special day, that looking back has been a long time in the making. Today I joined the Catholic faith.”

He continued, “I’ve felt a calling to this church for a long time, and as time went on, this calling became louder and louder. Eventually I ran into some really amazing people that helped me along the way. And rather than being the end of the road, this is the beginning of the journey.”

“Please pray for me as I continue my walk with God, and thanks for celebrating this day with me,” he concluded.

mickoola A post shared by @mickoola

Iskander will be back as David for Season 2 of House of David this fall. The second season is expected to continue where the first left off with David defeating Goliath. Specifically, it will tell the story of David “as he navigates palace politics, his family’s jealousy, and a growing romance.” He will also step “deeper into his destiny and learns what it means to become a great leader.”

While the first season streamed on Prime Video to subscribers, the second season will be available to subscribers to the Wonder Project service, which is found within Prime Video sometime this fall. The second season will eventually come to subscribers of Prime Video, but no release date has been announced.

