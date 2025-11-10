How Did A Straight, White Male Sweep The Hugo And World Fantasy Awards For Best Novel?
Over the last decade, the Hugo Awards and World Fantasy Awards have been cesspools of identity politics, pushing the identity of the author over any literary excellence. So how did Robert Jackson Bennett win both awards this year with his novel The Tainted Cup when he is known to be a straight, white man, an identity that causes one to be a pariah in modern publishing? The answer is simple—he played the game.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.