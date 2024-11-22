'How To Train Your Dragon' Live-Action Director Responds To Criticism Over Race-Swapping Astrid
How To Train Your Dragon live-action Director Dean DeBlois, who wrote the animated films, responded to the plethora of criticisms levied at the decision to race swap Astrid by casting Nico Parker in the role.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In a post to …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.