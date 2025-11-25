Vanity Fair wants you to believe conservatives are overreacting to Wicked. However, the musical and its film adaptations invert the original concept, replacing a wholesome American fairy tale with a cynical deconstruction that treats the original story’s moral clarity as naive and outdated. It’s perversion in the literal sense of the word of taking something and twisting it into its opposite, preying on women in the process.

L. Frank Baum published The Wonderful Wizard of Oz in 1900 as an American fairy tale. In his introduction, Baum wrote that he wanted to create a modern fairy tale that eliminated the horrible and blood-curdling elements of European folklore. “The time has come for a series of newer ‘wonder tales’ in which the stereotyped genie, dwarf and fairy are eliminated, together with all the horrible and blood-curdling incidents devised by their authors to point a fearsome moral,” Baum explained in his introduction to the book. His goal was entertainment without nightmare fuel and adventure without trauma.

The story he created was straightforward: Dorothy Gale, a Kansas farm girl, gets swept to a magical land by a tornado. She wants to go home. Along the way, she befriends a Scarecrow who wants brains, a Tin Woodman who wants a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage. They travel to the Emerald City to ask the Wizard for help. The Wizard turns out to be a fraud, representing a carnival huckster from Omaha using tricks and illusions to maintain power. But Dorothy and her friends discover they already possessed what they sought. The Scarecrow was always clever, the Tin Woodman always compassionate, the Lion always brave. They just needed to recognize it.

Dorothy clicks her silver shoes (changed to ruby in the 1939 film) three times and returns home, learning that “there’s no place like home.” The moral is simple: appreciate what you have, recognize your own strengths, and understand that home and family matter more than adventure.