Hugh Jackman made it very clear he wants to return to the role of Wolverine as well as addressing whether or not he’ll appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

In an appearance on The View, Jackman made it very clear he wants to return to the role of Wolverine and lobbied for a sequel to Deadpool and Wolverine saying, “I’m open to a sequel.”

As for whether he will appear as the character in Avengers: Doomsday, he was asked about recent comments he made about it not feeling like Deadpool and Wolverine was the end for him and if that was a clue he’d show up in Doomsday.

He said, “That’s not a clue. Watch my face. I don’t. Work this out. No. But it just doesn’t. Like for five years I was like I’m done. And Ryan Reynolds would ring me a lot say, ‘Come on.’ I’m like, ‘No.’ And then I rang him one day and said, ‘I’m in.’”

“So I go with this and that’s what my gut says. It’s not done. But that’s just me,” Jackman continued. “Marvel might have different ideas.”

In June, Jackman’s stunt double, Daniel Stevens, shared a post to Instagram, where he claimed to be at Pinewood Studios where Avengers: Doomsday was currently filming.

Scooper My Time To Shine Hello also shared in November that Jackman will have a “cameo or small role” in the film.

