Hungary passed a new law that bans so-called Pride events as they depict or promote sodomy to minors under the age of 18.

According to Hungarian-based About Hungary, the new legislation was an amendment to a 2021 child protection law.

The outlet explained this new amendment “states that any assembly in Hungary can only be held if it respects children's rights for proper physical, intellectual and moral development, therefore it is forbidden to hold an assembly that violates the ban regulated in the law on the protection of children.”

The Associated Press reported that violations of the law carry fines up to $546 and Hungarian authorities have been authorized to “use facial recognition tools to identify individuals attending a prohibited event.” Hungarian website 24.hu also added that if offenders do not “pay the fine within 30 days, it will be collected in the form of taxes, and the proceeds will be used for child protection.”

The vote on the law was disrupted by protesting lawmakers who lit up smoke flares and blasted the Soviet Union’s national anthem through the chamber and scattered flyers in it as well.

Nevertheless, the law was passed in a 136-27 vote in Hungary’s parliament.

This new law comes in the wake of Hungary’s child protection law that was passed back in 2021 that according to the Associated Press banned the “‘depiction or promotion’ of homosexuality in content available to minors, including in television, films, advertisements and literature — also prohibits the mention of LGBTQ+ issues in school education programs, and forbids the public depiction of ‘gender deviating from sex at birth.’”

What do you make of this new law in Hungary?

