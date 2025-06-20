Husband-and-wife duo Joshua Hardt and Liberty Speidel Hardt have announced their Kickstarter campaign for "Wave of Disruption," their first co-written book that serves as a prequel to Liberty's established Darby Shaw Chronicles. This Cold War-era superhero mystery represents not just a creative collaboration but a love story that began over tacos and evolved into both marriage and a shared literary vision.

The project's origin story reads like something from their own fiction. "Liberty's series sparked this idea years ago," Joshua explains, while Liberty adds that "Josh's pantsing clashed with my outlining, but we found a groove." What started as a casual conversation between friends about expanding Liberty's fictional universe became the foundation for both their creative partnership and romantic relationship.

The Hardts met at the Realm Makers Writers Conference in 2015, launched their podcast "Lasers, Dragons, and Keyboards," and married in December 2022. Liberty, already an established author with a dozen titles to her credit, found the perfect collaborator in Joshua. "Liberty's the stronger writer," Joshua admits, while Liberty counters, "We each brought unique strengths."

Set in 1962 Colorado Springs during the height of the Cold War, "Wave of Disruption" follows retired Major Barton Cain, a Korean War veteran turned private investigator haunted by battlefield ghosts he can't unsee. When a military plane crashes near Colorado Springs, killing all aboard and devastating a local school, Cain finds himself drawn into a mystery that defies conventional explanation.

The investigation pairs him with Captain Vanessa Versteeg, a rare woman officer serving as an Army psychologist who harbors hidden, uncanny abilities that make her both an asset and a liability. Their unlikely partnership expands to include British Captain Richard Fox, whose own veiled powers and tangled history with Vanessa add layers of complexity to an already dangerous situation.

The book's premise taps into the rich storytelling potential of the 1960s, an era when "absolutely, positively nothing was happening in the world at all," as Liberty notes with characteristic sarcasm. This setting allows the authors to explore themes of loyalty, trust, and hidden powers against the backdrop of Kennedy's America and Cold War tensions.

The Hardts' Kickstarter campaign aims to raise a minimum of $600 by July 10, 2025, offering signed paperback and hardback copies, e-books, and gaming-related tie-ins. The book is scheduled to hit major retailers including Amazon, Kobo, and Barnes & Noble in October, giving backers early access to this inaugural entry in what the authors hope will become a planned series.

Both authors bring impressive credentials to the project. They've appeared in the Eon City Burnout anthology, with Joshua featured in "Whispers in the Pews." The couple currently lives near Lawrence, Kansas, with Liberty's daughter, a dog, and a cat – a domestic arrangement that somehow accommodates both a plotter and a pantser working together on complex narratives.

What makes "Wave of Disruption" particularly appealing is its blend of genres that rarely intersect so seamlessly. The book promises to satisfy readers who enjoy murder mysteries, superhero fiction, and Cold War historical thrillers, creating a unique reading experience that draws from multiple traditions while establishing its own distinct voice.

For fans of Liberty's existing Darby Shaw Chronicles, this prequel offers deeper insight into the world she's created while standing alone as an independent story. For newcomers, it provides an accessible entry point into a universe where the extraordinary hides behind the mundane facade of 1960s America.

The Hardts' collaborative approach – combining Liberty's plotting expertise with Joshua's intuitive storytelling style – has produced what they describe as a rewarding creative process. Their personal chemistry clearly translates into their professional partnership, suggesting that "Wave of Disruption" represents just the beginning of their joint literary endeavors.

With its compelling premise, strong character dynamics, and the unique perspective of authors who've successfully merged their creative and personal lives, "Wave of Disruption" offers readers the chance to discover a fresh take on Cold War fiction that promises both historical authenticity and supernatural intrigue.

Back the book on Kickstarter here.

