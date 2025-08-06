Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
4h

This is what happens when USAID funding dries up and they don't have extra cash to buy reviews - as we know USAID funded "reviews" in gaming mags and funded journalists in "gamergate" 1 and 2.

With that cut off now, we're going to be seeing a lot more honest reviews because they weren't bought. Some big land-whales, like Disney or others, will still pull the worst tricks as they have a serious pressure to make their bottom line look like it is at least starting to rise from the wreck of the Titanic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture