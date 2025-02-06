IDW Publishing Creator Ben Templesmith Calls For Violent Insurrection In The United States
Leftists in the comic industry have gotten incredibly rabid since they’ve retreated to echo chambers where comic book fans can’t call them on their insanity. Now, IDW Publishing artist Ben Templesmith, creator of 30 Days of Night, has called for Americnas to use violence to incite an insurrection.
Comic book professionals have said a lot of unhinged thin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.