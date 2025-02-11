IDW Publishing's 'Sonic The Hedgehog #76' Advertises Pornographic Gender Queer To Child Comic Book Readers
IDW Publishing has circled the drain with DEI activism in their comic books over the last several years, but now artist Gigi Dutreix has used the Sonic The Hedgehog comic books aimed at children to advertise the graphic pornographic book Gender Queer in a new low for the company in the Creator Corner section of Sonic The Hedgehog #76.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.