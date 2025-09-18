Keith Olbermann, the host of Countdown with Keith Olbermann that is produced by iHeart Podcasts via iHeart Radio, reacted to Sinclair calling on the FCC to take action against Jimmy Kimmel by wishing Charlie Kirk burns in hell.

On Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! show host Jimmy Kimmel lied to viewers about Kirk’s assassin claiming he was a MAGA activist. Kimmel said, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

The assassin had already been identified as Tyler Robinson and Utah governor Spencer Cox noted, “There clearly was a leftist ideology with this assassin.” Additionally, he had revealed that Robinson’s roommate was his boyfriend who was transitioning from male to female, “We do know that the roommate that we originally talked about, we can confirm that that roommate is a boyfriend, who is transitioning from male to female. So we know that piece.”

Following this segment, Sinclair announced that its stations would no longer be airing Jimmy Kimmel Live. The company posted on X, “Due to problematic comments regarding the murder of Charlie Kirk in programming provided to broadcast stations by ABC, Sinclair and its partners, which operate ABC stations in 30 markets in the U.S., will stop airing Jimmy Kimmel’s show until further notice.”

Following this, Disney announced it had indefinitely paused the show with a spokesman stating, “Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely.”

However, Sinclair called for the FCC and Disney via its ABC subsidiary to take additional action. In another post to X, the company revealed that the decision to suspend the production of Jimmy Kimmel Live! came follow discussions with its executives. The company’s Vice Chairman Jason Smith said, “Mr. Kimmel’s remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country. We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities. We appreciate FCC Chairman Carr’s remarks today, and this incident highlights the critical need for the FCC to take immediate regulatory action to address control held over local broadcasters by the big national networks.”

Carr had previously informed Benny Johnson that Kimmel’s comments were “a very, very serious issue right now or Disney. We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

“They have a license granted by us at the FCC, and that comes with it an obligation to operate in the public interest,” he said. “The FCC could make a strong argument that this is sort of an intentional effort to mislead the American people about a very core fundamental fact, a very important matter.”

Additionally, he called on Disney to make change, “Disney needs to see some change here, but the individual licensed stations that are taking their content, it's time for them to step up and say this, you know, garbage to the extent that that's what comes down the pipe in the future isn't something that we think serves the needs of our local communities. But, but this sort of status quo is obviously not, not acceptable where we are."

On top of Smith’s comments, Sinclair revealed it would air a special in remembrance of Charlie Kirk this Friday during the Jimmy Kimmel Live! timeslot and is offering it to all ABC affiliates across the country.

Additionally, the company stated, “Sinclair will not lift the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on our stations until formal discussions are held with ABC regarding the network’s commitment to professionalism and accountability. Sinclair also call upon Mr. Kimmel to issue a direct apology to the Kirk family. Furthermore, Sinclair asks Mr. Kimmel to make a meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA.”

“Regardless of ABC’s plans for the future of the program, Sinclair intends not to return Jimmy Kimmel Live! to our air until we are confident that appropriate steps have been taken to uphold the standards expected of a national broadcast platform,” the company concluded.

In response to this Olbermann wrote, “Burn in hell, Sinclair. Alongside Charlie Kirk.”

Following this he reposted Kimmel’s comments on X, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything OTHER, than one of them. And doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

As Catholic.com notes, we should never wish someone burns in hell. “It is bad. Jesus taught us that the two greatest commandments are to love God above all else and love your neighbor as yourself. How could wishing someone to hell possibly be considered in keeping with the commandment of Christ to love your neighbor?”

As Catholic.com notes, we are called to love our neighbors as ourselves. To love someone is to will the good of another. One of the best and easiest ways to do this is to pray for them.

Fr. Hugh Barbour explains, “Even when Our Lord tells us we have to do something especially difficult, such as love our enemies, he immediately indicates the simplest act of love we can accomplish in that trying situation. He tells us right away, ‘Pray for those who persecute you.’ If you do that, you are already on the way to the greatest act of love: merciful forgiveness.”

