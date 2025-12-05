Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
1h

I already smell a red flag with Rich Gelfond’s comment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
NIGELTEAPOT's avatar
NIGELTEAPOT
1h

Was anyone expecting anything else? the evil of the world honestly thinks this will somehow erase The Good done by the original (LOL).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture