Laran Mithras
10h

Netflix is all about mockery and message.

"Excited to 'lean into' this" just means they're drooling at how they can destroy the intent and twist it. Imagine a demon rubbing his hands together...

These people hate Christians. People with that kind of hate don't get "excited" to tell a Christian story... unless it is to wreck it.

Buyer beware. My advice? Don't support Netflix in any shape or form. Period. But advice is cheap and everyone has advice.

SK
6h

This will be agressively anti-Christian, just like everything else Netflix makes.

They are not satisfied to merely present all Christian characters negatively. They will even write false Bible verses to further negatively represent Christians. For example, in Stranger Things season 4 finale, the verse Romans 12:12 is altered and then painted on the side of a church as "Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with God." The actual verse is "Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good." This is an intentional libel. They are shameless liars and bigots.

