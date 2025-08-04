IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond shared a new a update on Greta Gerwig and Netflix’s upcoming Narnia film, which is believed to be an adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ The Magician’s Nephew albeit Netflix has not officially announced it.

Back in January, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos announced a deal that Gerwig’s upcoming Narnia film would be released exclusively into theaters on IMAX screens for two weeks beginning on Thanksgiving day 2026.

Gelfond provided more details on the deal and the movie during IMAX’s Q4 2024 Corporation Earnings Conference Call where he shared the movie would be the first of potentially eight. He said, “This was a really great movie because I think there are like eight movies planned, something like that. And what IMAX does best is launch franchises and launch events, and whether that’s the League of Legends, whether that’s the Olympics, or whether that’s Superman coming up this year or Mission: Impossible. This is the kind of movie that is very conducive to an IMAX release.”

Now, in an interview with Matthew Belloni on The Town podcast, Gelfond shared more details about the Narnia film. “I know a lot more about this movie than has been made public, but the story, the way it’s being filmed, the distribution pattern, the way Greta’s leaning into it, and by the way a little bit of new news, Matt, the way Netflix is leaning into it. I think Netflix is really excited about this release.”

“I’m telling you the Netflix organization is excited about it and leaning in,” he continued. “And when you see the marketing, which is going to be much more like a traditional theatrical release-. … But to not overstate it, we’re in contact with Netflix about how this is going and we’ve only gotten really good vibes from them and nobody is walking around our meeting room with contracts. They’re thinking about it, how hard to lean into it.”

“And I think people don’t know the scope of it, the story, and I have insight into some of that. … Once it’s unveiled what this looks like, how it’s going to be, I think people are going to line up to be part of it. And I think anybody who isn’t a part of it is going to miss out in a significant way,” Gelfond added.

The film is already in the middle of controversy as rumors indicate that Gerwig and Netflix plan to cast Meryl Streep to play a sex-swapped Aslan. Additionally, producer Amy Pascal claimed the movies will be “a very new take on Narnia. It’s all about Rock & Roll.”

What do you make of Gelfond’s comments?

