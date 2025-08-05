Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
31m

LOL

Remember, this is all deliberate. They know you don't want it. "Be a good goy and swallow it. I have another big spoon of sh-- for you right after."

The worst part? Much of this was funded by your tax dollars filtered through NGOs.

The bright side, things are looking better for the future - maybe 5 years down the road or so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cliff's avatar
Cliff
1h

"Cocks... aggressively targeting female players"

Is there some way I can talk to the simulation editor? This shit is becoming increasingly busted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture