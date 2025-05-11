VTuber Kirsche has been canceled by In-Game Studios, the developer of Crime Boss Rockay City after she alleges Reddit users leaned on the company to disassociate with her over politics.

Kirsche Verstahl, known simply as Kirsche, is an American Virtual YouTuber (VTuber) who has garnered attention for her distinctive streaming style and controversial online presence. Primarily active on Twitch since 2018, with clips and highlights shared on YouTube, Kirsche is recognized for her yandere foxgirl persona, engaging in a mix of gaming, political commentary, and provocative humor. Her content often focuses on MMOs like TERA and other titles such as Escape from Tarkov and Dead Space, while her streams blend casual gaming with discussions on topics ranging from internet culture to conservative-leaning political views. Kirsche’s 3D model, designed by herself and brought to life by artist Irene Ana, debuted on YouTube in June 2023, marking her evolution from a PNG/GIF-based streamer to a fully realized VTuber. With a following of over 45,000.

However, even with all of this popularity, mainly because of her association with right wing personalities, she revealed this weekend she was targeted by a woke mob, to which a sponsored partner caved.

After someone made the statement mocking the idea of “cancel culture” by falsely proclaiming that such culture is not what the idea of cancel culture should mean, Kirsche unloaded on X, posting:

A month into a life ruination campaign started by people who hate me, and during a pre-planned vacation where communication and access to my home and resources were minimal, In-Game Studios--devs of Crime Boss Rockay City, a game I loved and heavily promoted since its release in 2023 dropped their relationship with me.

They were swayed by anonymous posts, Reddit users who admit to not watching me, people who lie by omission, and people who strawman all of my stances. And to cap it off, a muckraker from a dying news outlet with an axe grind decided to compile it all into an article to with no more integrity than the Tumblr blog they not doubt had.

This company is not experiencing cancel culture. My audience were paying customers who are voting with their voice and their wallet after a company makes an astronomically poor decision they disagree with. These are not review bombs, these are not people who don't own the game brigading.

In-Game are experiencing what happens when you CAPITULATE to cancel culture. These two things are not the same. It's incredibly obvious and everybody knows it.

You people held this power to ruin others reputationally and financially for years, and we are now standing up for ourselves.

F*** you, f*** cancel culture, and fuck the DARVO that happens when anyone decides to defend themselves.

You reap what you sow

People are becoming increasingly tribalistic online and refusing to recognize cancel culture where it exists in certain instances, and are also desensitized to how much it’s happening and driven by leftist mobs. Kirsche is rightly outraged at someone minimizing her experience after having to deal with doing real work for a game and then receiving this kind of treatment. While Kirsche has a following large enough to make an impact to fight back, many others are not afforded the experience.

Kirsche elaborated on her experience on a comment, saying, “I was partnered with them directly for over a year providing constant marketing via my large platform, did testing and bug reporting for them on the game both on and off my stream, as well as test out platforms for people they wish to partner with in the future. Dealing with Xsolla as a means to revenue split with creators was probably the worst one. I also used my contacts to help them hire new devs when they needed certain positions filled.”

“I was also going to be put in the game as a playable character. I was doing this mostly for free and only got my xsolla revenue split links in the last few months,” she concluded.

Many voiced support for the VTuber, saying they won’t be playing Crime Boss Rockay City anymore as a consequence of them disassociating with Kirsche, who may have been a large part of the game’s niche fanbase to begin with.

The company is also deleting threads relating to Kirsche, as she shared, “I went over this on stream today, and Asmon mentioned it as well but on the steam discussion page for Crime Boss Rockay City, they have been deleting threads The largest thread in support of me was deleted last night meanwhile, one posted by one of the people part of the harassment campaign is still up They have doubled down”

She shared screenshots of gamer comments being taken down to pretend there’s no backlash to their decision to remove her.

Cancel culture still exists and is rampant, driven by leftist mobs to attack people over their political beliefs and associations. It’s something the left has used to incredible effect and this is just the latest example of their acting terribly.

What do you think of In-Game Studios canceling Kirsche? Leave a comment and let us know.

