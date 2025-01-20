In Shock Announcement New Indie Publisher Boasts Signing Of Bestseller Larry Correia For A New Modern Fantasy Series
Last week, a new publisher entered the foray of genre fiction as author D.J. Butler announced a new venture, Ark Press, which raised eyebrows as his announcement had Larry Correia listed as one of its first round of authors.
In recent years, the publishing industry has been collapsing, with many small press publishers folding because the Amazon revolutio…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.