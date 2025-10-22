The publishing industry faces an unprecedented crisis. With over 1.9 million new books flooding the market annually (3,800 from Amazon KDP alone each day), the industry has reached catastrophic saturation levels that make discovery nearly impossible for most authors. This perfect storm of oversupply and algorithmic gatekeeping has been here for a long time, but it’s finally at a tipping point.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.