'Indiana Jones And The Great Circle' Bombs With Just Over 12,000 Peak Concurrent Players
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle never made it out of the gate as upon release the game has only been able to achieve 12,138 concurrent players.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The game hit its all-time peak concurrent player count of 12,138 a day afte…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.