A Hollywood insider who is allegedly working on Greta Gerwig and Netflix’s production and adaptation of The Chronicles of Adaptation describes it as a “train wreck.”

TheOneRing.com host and J.R.R. Tolkien analyst Michael Grumbine shared in an interview on The Trent Report that his insider is “tearing his hair out” while working on the production.

While discussing the latest reports that Meryl Streep will play a sex-swapped Aslan in an outrageous perversion of C. S. Lewis’ work, Grumbine stated, “I know someone who’s working on the — I can’t say much — Gerwig production, but he is tearing his hair our and trying his best as a Christian to help things. It’s a bad scene inside.”

Towards the end of the interview, he added, “It’s a train wreck internally.”

READ: 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' Director Shares New Details About Film's Themes And Influence

Netflix has not revealed much about the film, but what we do know it does not look good. First off, Greta Gerwig directing the film is a major red flag given she has made it clear she adheres to a feminist ideology and creates films to push feminism. Case in point, she described her latest film Barbie as “a feminist film.” She also worked on Disney’s live-action Snow White film.

Feminism is incompatible with Christianity, which C. S. Lewis made explicitly clear his stories were meant to evangelize. Dale O’Leary explains, “From the beginning the goals of feminism were clear: destruction of patriarchy; control of reproduction including contraception, abortion, and reproductive technologies; destruction of the fatherheaded family with divorce and illegitimacy made normal; all women in the workforce, no man able to support his family and free 24 hour day care; destruction of all-male institutions; total sexual liberation including sex for children, homosexuality, and bisexuality; destruction of worship of God as father.”

On top of hiring Gerwig, Amy Pascal is producing the film and she’s claimed Gerwig’s movies will be “a very new take on Narnia. It’s all about Rock & Roll.”

Aside from Streep, the cast also appears dubious with Daniel Craig having been offered a role albeit it’s unclear who he might play. Charli XCX has also been offered to play the White Witch.

Finally, recent rumors indicate that Netflix plans to adapt the films in chronological order beginning with The Magician’s Nephew rather than the order they were written and published in which is what most scholars and analysts recommend.

What do you make of this insider’s claims about Gerwig and Netflix’s The Chronicles of Narnia?

NEXT: In Another Troubling Sign For Doctor Who, Russell T. Davies Admits The BBC Is Yanking An Episode From Broadcast TV