Multiple sources are reporting that BBC’s deal with Disney for funding of Doctor Who will not be renewed after the dismal ratings of the Russell T. Davies and Ncuti Gatwa era.

When the 60th Anniversary Specials were announced for Doctor Who, it came with a surprise for fans as the show was going to air worldwide on Disney+, bringing Doctor Who to a bigger global audience than ever—or so they thought.

The new influx of Disney cash brought about huge budget increases for the episodes as Disney wanted the shows capable of streaming in 4K. The result was some of the glitziest effects in Doctor Who history, but the poor writing and ham-fisted identity politics throughout the series made fans tune out in record numbers.