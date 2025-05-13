Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet actress Tati Gabrielle attempted to paint herself as the victim with the help of access media outlet, Entertainment Weekly.

Speaking to the outlet, Gabrielle revealed that Naughty Dog President Neil Druckmann has been “bootcamping” her when it comes to press for the game.

Not only has Druckmann been bootcamping her, but she claimed she was the victim of racism and misogyny. She told Entertainment Weekly, “I got a lot of love, but there was a lot of hate over me being a woman, me being a woman of color, me having my head shaved, all these things that I didn't even actually initially see — I'm out of the social media zeitgeist for that reason — but once I did, Neil was like, 'Ignore it. No matter what, me and you, we're going to make something beautiful. We're going to make something that we're proud of.'"

Gabrielle is lying. At the end of December she antagonized gamers who were clearly critical of her character’s design as well as the fact that she was chosen given her LGBTQ+ activism.

She posted to Instagram a piece of fan art created by X user Luarya of her character Jordan A. Mun and Ciri from The Witcher mocking gamers. The image shows the two character embracing each other in a hug, drinking Fragile Masculini-Tea made of 100% incel tears, and Mun displaying her middle finger. Promotional language states, “Sooo DEI-licious !”

Gabrielle shared it and wrote on Instagram, “you mad bro?”

Futhermore, as noted above, Gabrielle is a promoter of woke ideology and specifically transgenderism. During an appearance at the Unforgettable Gala in March 2023, Gabrielle said, “As far as with non-binary and transgender, I hope that we just start seeing that the future is here whether we like it or not. We need to not just accept it, but embrace it. Embracing something and seeing not only the beauty in it, but the way that it contributes to the world and contributes to the way that anybody of any gender, race, creed, color can form their identity and can walk through the world with pride and their chin up high like I think is so important for the generation coming behind us.”

She also told The List in 2023, “I feel that film and television is supposed to reflect the world back at itself. When you do that — with the characters that I've played — in a way that is grounded, that is normal, as it is in our everyday life … that's how you give [the] best homage to someone who is standing in that field.”

She even noted that the industry should take things even further, “They can go further. As opposed to having just one character that is LGBTQ or non-binary, make it reflect the way that our society is. Sprinkle more in there.”

“The networks can listen more to the fans and pander more to them by listening [and] understanding that when they're shouting their outrage toward things, it's not just because they want to be bratty and they want to be whatever, [but] they want to be represented properly,” Gabrielle added. “They want to see themselves. We all watch movies as children and [find] a piece of [ourselves in] a character, and that's what [gives] us inspiration or hope for our own future. If they listen a little bit more, we can go a lot further.”

To that point, Gabrielle also stated, “More shows should have a consultant of some sort. In LGBT, if you're going to touch on our field and in that topic, have a consultant — have somebody that you can directly ask. Don't guess, because that's often the problem.”

“The showrunners that we had for The 100, they tried, and they were trying to be inclusive with that. But I think they didn't have enough education and enough information around it. Have a consultant, or make sure you're educated,” she concluded.

What do you make of Gabrielle painting herself as a victim?

