Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet actress Tati Gabrielle, who plays Jordan A. Mun in the game, provided more details on how faith will be explored.

Back in December after Naughty Dog revealed the first trailer for the game, the company’s President Neil Druckmann told the New York Times that the game’s story is about “what happens when you put your faith in different institutions.”

More details were revealed in an official Naughty Dog blog post for the game written by Druckmann. He states that the game’s protagonist Jordan A. Mun is a “dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago.”

“In fact, anyone who’s flown to it hoping to unravel its mysterious past was never heard from again. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit,” he adds.

Now, speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the game, Gabrielle shared more details on how faith will be explored. She said, “The question of faith is not black and white. When you initially think of faith, you think of religion, which is a part of it, but there's also faith in oneself. There's faith in your environment or your community.”

“All that faith means is, What are your beliefs? What are the things that you hope for? Faith sounds flowery, but we all experience it day in and day out,” she said. “What is your reason for waking up?”

