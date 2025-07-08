AI Art and writing have already progressed far beyond the point where any person, even a professional, can tell whether something is generated by artificial intelligence or not. Asimov’s Magazine has been accused of using AI-generated art on its cover, sparking a backlash in science fiction and fantasy circles.

Interzone Press, another small press magazine, went to Asimov’s on BlueSky, showing the latest cover for the science fiction magazine from March/April 2025 and claiming the cover was made using AI. The magazine editor posted, “A magazine may not injure a human creator or, through inaction (=lack of due diligence?!), allow a human creator to [lose income].”

The magazine quote tweeted itself, showing that this image came from Shutterstock, as was brought up by another author, Anthony Ha, who said, “Maybe I'm dumb but not seeing but not seeing any definitive evidence that this is AI art? As far as I can tell, the only thing the screenshot shows is that the cover came from Shutterstock, which is credited in the issue. And here's the listing BTW.” He included the link to Shutterstock showing the image.

Many authors and publishers purchase images from Shutterstock from artists who post their work there, editing them in either minor or significant ways to create their book covers. This particular image did say it was generated by AI on the Shutterstock page, but this is an artist who has been working before AI was in use. It shows that even to the trained eye, people cannot really tell whether something’s an AI-generated asset or not at this juncture. The creator on Shutterstock has been uploading similar science fiction landscapes since 2017, when AI was not in use at all for image generation, and it’s hard to tell the difference.

For science fiction, it makes sense to use AI-generated images, as art can become exceedingly expensive, especially when running a regular magazine to publish short prose. It costs a significant amount of money every month just to buy stories and art, and keeping any of those costs down could make or break an effort. Regardless, it’s unclear as to whether Asimov’s even knew they had their cover made by AI in this situation, as they paid for the rights from the creator.

Interzone Press went even further to try to shame authors for supporting Asimov’s stating, “If you submit a story to IZ and mention in your covering let/ a credit in a publication which has used ‘AI’ imagery to illustrate stories – including your story, the credit you mention – and which has also published explainers on how to use ‘AI’ imagery for covers, you are not helping your chances.”

This concept is particularly absurd, as authors generally have zero control over whether a publisher uses AI or not in imagery associated with stories in publications. Expecting an author to know in advance of a sale is beyond absurd, and expecting anyone to know whether an image is AI or not, as evidenced by this very topic, is also absurd.

Not content to stop there, Interzone decided to name names that if an author sells a work to the magazines, they will likely be getting blacklisted, saying, “That includes, but is not limited to, Tartarus Press, Asimov’s, Android, Metastellar, Cybersalon Press, and whoever else can’t figure out how to publish mags and books without shafting human creators.”

He continued one more time, saying, “And whatever the f*** else you do, don’t submit a new story to IZ with a credit listed in your covering letter in a pub that has used this s***.”

Many authors voiced their opinions that they would indeed not be submitting to Asimov’s again because of this witch hunt for AI art. With very few magazines existing out there that even pay professional rates because of the dismal short fiction market, it appears as if these authors are willing to shoot themselves in the foot, not get paid for their art, in order to make a point about people not paying for art.

It's unknown if this art used AI assets even to this day, as it was a piece bought from an artist on Shutterstock, but the witch hunt continues even as people cannot tell one way or another.

