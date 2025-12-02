IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak revealed that the company is working on a new fantasy game and provided an update on the Hitman franchise.

In an interview with Variety, Abrak was asked what the company has on deck for 2026. First, he revealed it is working on a new fantasy game codenamed Project Fantasy, “We’re working on a new IP fantasy — Project Fantasy, we call it. It’s not announced yet, exactly what it is, but it’s a multiplayer fantasy project, which is extremely ambitious and really cool and is something else than a gun in a suit.”

As for Hitman, he shared a fourth installment is coming, “So of course there will be more Hitman. But right now, I think we need to get to the other side of this year and next year you’ll get more news about ‘Hitman’ co-op, because I think co-op is a really, really good extension to the universe, and will introduce very interesting mechanics and combinations in ‘World of Assassination.’ But we will, after that, be talking about the next ‘Hitman’ — because, of course, there’s going to be a next ‘Hitman.’”

Additionally, Abrak touted the success and popularity of its Hitman franchise, “Hitman: World of Assassination has been an expanding universe for the last 10 years. We have had more than 85 million gamers play it, and we have north of 25 million copies sold. Every month, we have more than a million people playing ‘Hitman’ consistently. That’s pretty amazing after all these years.”

