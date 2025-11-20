Fandom Pulse

SK's avatar
SK
36m

I experience this sharply in radio while driving.

On a rock station, every news story is sensationally negative, every comment is aloof and scoffing, every joke is cynical or ironic, every relationship comment is a bitter or selfish take on breakups/cheating/divorce, and no one ever ever ever talks about parenting, generosity, overcoming depression, or healthy relationships. The songs reflect the same: all dark all the time.

In contrast, on a Christian station, many (not all, we do live in a real world) news stories are encouraging and surprisingly positive, jokes are self-deprecating or absurd, every relationship comment is a hopeful take on how to strengthen or heal marriage, people often talk about parenting, generosity to give food/toys/time is encouraged "out of season" (i.e. not for just the few weeks before Christmas), and comments are compassionate and nurturing. The songs reflect the same: hope and commitment to serving God through goodness all the time.

Secular society is deeply sick. It is anti-human to its core.

