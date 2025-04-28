Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
2h

Star Wars was for families because of its universal messages. It had enough themes to keep the adults interested and any more challenging moment could easily be explained to the kids watching. This is where the prequels also failed with the complex themes they tried to convey - politics, romance and even bureaucracy. They are movies to watch on your own as an adult. Disney Star Wars on the other hand is for nobody - they push in current day politics with awful characters and no story to be attached to.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
2h

George made it for 12 year olds. They kept targeting that b/c the merchandise sales proved this was the right market segment to go after.

IN terms of adult themes, ANDOR was always meant to be targeted towards more adult minds. In ROTJ, Jabba tried to semi assault one of his sex slaves before tossing her to the pitt so its not as if George never came close to this kind of topic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture