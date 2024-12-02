Jack Posobiec Blasts 'Wicked' For "Celebrating DEI And Wokeness Targeting Children"
Jack Posobiec, the creator of The Island of Free Ice Cream and Agent Poso: Task Force Aegis blasted Universal Pictures recently released Wicked film for “celebrating DEI and wokeness targeting children.”
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In a post to X, Po…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.