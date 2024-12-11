Jack Posobiec Calls For Narnia Fans To Contact The C.S. Lewis Estate To Put A Stop To Greta Gerwig's Woke Adaptation
Children’s book author and political pundit Jack Posobiec called for fans of C.S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia book series to contact C.S. Lewis’ estate to put a stop to the upcoming woke Netflix adaptation being helmed by Barbie director Greta Gerwig.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.