Jack Posobiec shared his thoughts about the recent announcement that Netflix will purchase Warner Bros. claiming it is a plot by former U.S. President Barack Obama to take over the media.

In a press release, Netflix announced it was purchasing Warner Bros. including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO for approximately $82.7 billion.

On X, Netflix added, “Together, we’ll define the next century of storytelling, creating an extraordinary entertainment offering for audiences everywhere.”

In reaction to this announcement, Posobiec stated, “Susan Rice is on the board of Netflix. They signed a huge deal with the Obamas. This is all about Obama taking over media.”

Back in May 2018, Obama announced a multi-year production deal with Netflix “to produce and film series.”

A press release stated at the time, “The Obamas will produce a diverse mix of content, including the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features. These projects will be available to the 125 million member Netflix households in 190 countries. The Obamas have established Higher Ground Productions as the entity under which they will produce content for Netflix.”

Michelle Obama explained the purpose of the deal, “Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others.”

In 2021, the company announced a new slate of projects including a children’s show aimed at preschoolers, Ada Twist, Scientist.

Netflix and the Obamas extended their deal in 2024 with Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria stating in a press release, “If there’s one thing that’s defined President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s creative ambitions since we started our partnership with Higher Ground, it is their pursuit of an exceptional story that brings the human experience to light. We are delighted to continue our relationship with Higher Ground as they continue to develop and produce more ambitious, compelling and entertaining stories.”

On top of this, Obama’s former National Security Advisor Susan Rice joined Netflix’s Board of Directors in 2018 shortly after she left the White House. She remained on the Board until she joined the Biden administration s its Domestic Policy Advisor. However, she rejoined the Board in September 2023.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos’ wife Nicole Avant was also the U.S. Ambassador to the Bahamas under Obama. The New York Post also reported back in 2018 that Sarandos and his wife helped raised $600,000 for the Obamas for his 2012 campaign. Avant’s father Clarence also raised $450,000 for his presidential campaigns. Sarandos was the one who helped broker the original deal between the Obamas and Netflix.

Posobiec also added, “Obama Netflix purchasing Warner Bros. A monopoly to own the minds of America, and America’s youth.”

He also predicted that the company is “going to make everything gay.”

Additionally, when one individual suggested not fighting against Netflix because of its popularity with millions of Americans, Posobiec responded, “Netflix adds Woke, Racial, and LGBT content into everything it puts out. Everyone knows this.”

NEXT: IMAX CEO Reveals New Info About Greta Gerwig’s Narnia Film: “Not Your Mother’s Or Grandmother’s Narnia”