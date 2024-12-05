Jackson Lanzing And Collin Kelly Turn Marvel's Mutants Into An Anti-Trump Rant With Kamala Khan Ms. Marvel Lecturing Americans On The Election
Marvel Comics has increasingly been diving back into identity politics on a level readers haven’t seen since their Marvel Now initiative in 2016 where they replaced many of their popular characters with minorities. Now, in NYX #5, Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly deliver a full lecture on the election with Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, and X-23 rebranded as …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.