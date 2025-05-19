A new report indicates that Jaguar Land Rover is looking for a new ad agency after it finally dumped its old one following its woke ad campaign.

Back in November, Jaguar launched an ad called “Copy Nothing” and declared, “We’re here to delete ordinary. To go bold. To copy nothing.”

The 30-second ad did not show a single vehicle and featured individuals that look like adherents of woke gender ideology. The ad got over 4.1 million views on YouTube, but Jaguar turned off the dislikes.

The ad was mocked and derided in the comments. One wrote, “Jaguar's pronouns are Was/Were.”

Another posted, “The only thing brave about this ad is to leave the comments section on.....”

“After watching this commercial, people aren't considering buying a new jaguar. They are considering selling their old one,” wrote another.

“The funniest part about this ad is that if you had no idea what Jaguar sells... you'd still have no idea what the hell they're trying to sell to you after watching this,” stated another.

Another individual posted, “you're selling cars to rich people, not the TellyTubbies.”

Jaguar Managing Director Rawdon Glover defended the ad speaking with the Financial Times saying criticism of the ad was fueled by “vile hatred and intolerance.”

He also claimed most of the reaction around the ad was “very positive.”

Now, a report claims that Jaguar Land Rover is conducting a review of its advertising company that came up with the campaign and are searching for a new one.

First, James Warrington at The Telegraph reported that Jaguar Land Rover has “launched a review of its global creative account” which is currently managed by Accenture Song and its in-house agency Spark44.

However, a spokesman for Jaguar Land Rover stated, “As a matter of policy JLR does not comment on any supplier arrangements, Accenture Song are currently under contract to the middle of 2026. We have nothing further to say on this matter.”

A report from The Daily Mail indicated that another spokesman also added, “The reinvention of the Jaguar brand was planned to attract significant global attention and comment; we wanted to spark online debate and get people talking about us.”

“The scale of the reaction has been unprecedented; this shows just how much of an emotional attachment Jaguar has with so many people,” the spokesman continued. “Accenture Song is our incumbent agency; contracted into 2026; They have been working with JLR and our House of Brands for over 4 years now and this has been a successful partnership.”

What do you make of Jaguar reportedly conducting this internal review after releasing this ad campaign in November?

