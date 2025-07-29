Jake Schreier, the director of Thunderbolts*, shared some new details about his and Marvel Studios’ upcoming X-Men film.

Speaking to The Playlist, Schreier said, “What I can say is, it’s just inherently interesting and complex material.”

“The core idea of what ‘X-Men’ is involves complexity,” he added. “It’s an incredible opportunity with super interesting characters and [much] internal conflict. These characters are wrestling with their identity and place in the world—that’s inherently interesting and complex material.”

He also made clear that the films will be different from other iterations and hinted that one of the big differences will be the film’s scale. First, he confirmed it will be different, “Yeah, I think that’s fair to say.”

Then he shared, “There’s that red sniper dot out there somewhere, you know…. But to be able to explore all of the ideas that are inherent to that rich source material, but also at the scale inherent to the source material, that’s like a very rare and fortunate opportunity. That’s very exciting.”

Schreier’s comments come in the wake of Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige sharing the film will "be a very youth-oriented focused cast and movie” in order to appeal to a younger demographic.

He told Nerdist, “Jake’s an incredibly smart guy, and he’s an incredibly talented filmmaker. We had a great experience with him on Thunderbolts, and if you saw that movie, what he did with those character interactions — he also has his pulse on, shall we say, a younger demographic. Not—he’s younger than me, for sure—but he’s tapped into that in a way that I think is important. It was important for Thunderbolts, much more important for X-Men, because X-Men, as it was in the comics, will be a very youth-oriented, focused and cast movie.”

As reported by Variety, Feige reiterated this in a press conference saying that Schreier is “going to make a youth-focused reboot. That may be reflected in mutant castings, and it’ll definitely be felt in the tone and perspective of the film.”

What do you make of what Marvel has in store for the X-Men?

NEXT: 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' Fails To Best James Gunn's 'Superman' In Soft Opening Weekend