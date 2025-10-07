Debbie McWilliams, the casting director who has worked on James Bond films since 1981, recently shared what she looks for in choosing the perfect 007.

In an interview with Radio Times, McWilliams first made it clear there is “no set process” and “there isn’t an absolute ideal mould. There never would be and never should be, because otherwise, it just becomes boring."

However, she shared that there is “lots to be taken into consideration” with the main point being the individual must be a “brilliant actor.”

She elaborated, “It’s the best person for the job and one year it might be one person, one year somebody else – you can’t really predict. There isn’t an algebraic thing where we say, ‘Right, we have this and we have that, and it equals that’. It just doesn’t work like that.”

As an example, she noted that when they were casting Casino Royale there was a desire from producers to have an actor who was more menacing, which led to Craig’s casting, “You know, let’s face it, as good as Pierce was, he’s not a menace, whereas Daniel is – you feel a very strong presence in the room with him, and I think that that is incredibly important.”

Nevertheless, she also shared that James Bond “has to look like a regular guy – you can’t be Dwayne Johnson. He has to have a great physique – it demands a high level of fitness – but he shouldn’t stand out in any situation.”

Additionally, younger actors are pretty much eliminated. Bond needs to be “a thirty-something.” She explained why, “We did look at a lot of younger actors [for Casino Royale] and I just don’t think they had the gravitas, they didn’t have the experience, they didn’t have the mental capacity to take it on, because it’s not just the part they’re taking on, it’s a massive responsibility. So we kind of scrubbed that idea and went back to the drawing board and started again.”

And while a “brilliant actor” is at the top of the requirements that does not mean he has to be famous, “The gift of casting a James Bond film … is you don’t need to cast a well-known name.”

