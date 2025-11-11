Novelist Anthony Horowitz, who wrote three James Bond novels beginning with Trigger Mortis in 2016, has decried the killing of 007 in No Time to Die.

At the end of the film, Bond is infected with a virus that has been genetically engineered to target the DNA of his lover Madeleine and their daughter Mathilde. If he comes in contact with them, the virus will spread to them and kill them.

In response to this, Bond remains on an island where the bioweapon was developed and coordinates a missile strike to wipe it out. He dies once the missiles make impact with the compound.

Horowitz reacted to this ending describing it as a “mistake” especially as Amazon and director Denis Villeneuve take over the franchise. He told the Radio Times, “The last time we saw Bond he was poisoned and blown to smithereens – how will they get past the fact he is dead with a capital D?”

“I think that was a mistake, because Bond is a legend. He belongs to everybody, he is eternal – except in that film,” he continued. “If I was asked tomorrow to write the script, I wouldn’t be able to do it. Where would you start? You can’t have him waking up in the shower and saying it was all a dream.”

