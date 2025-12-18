Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
2h

“when [those critical fans] become filmmakers, they can make those types of decisions for themselves”

He might get his wish sooner than later thanks to AI’s ever improving abilities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture