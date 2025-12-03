Avatar: Fire and Ash director James Cameron shared that he’s nervous for the upcoming box office release of the film and explained why.

In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Cameron said, “Nervous. Are you kidding? Always. Always. I was nervous before every film I’ve ever released.”

He then explained why he’s so nervous about Avatar: Fire and Ash, “We’re three years after The Way of Water. Audiences have not come back to the cinemas. So there are market forces that are kind of above my paygrade. And then what do people think about sequels? Do they see it as an opportunity to follow characters that they love or do they feel like it’s just a sequel? I mean there are so many variables going into the release of a film.”

“I feel good about the film,” Cameron continued. “I feel the film sticks the landing. It fulfills my goals as an artist. But like I said there are market forces outside my control.”

The first Avatar film in 2009 grossed $2.9 billion globally with $2.1 billion coming from the international box office and $785.2 million coming from the domestic box office.

Avatar: The Way of Water, which released in 2022, grossed $688.8 million domestically and added another $1.6 billion internationally for a global gross of $2.3 billion.

Early tracking numbers from Shawn Robbins at Box Office Theory indicate that Avatar: Fire and Ash will gross at least $95 million domestically when it releases on December 19th. Deadline’s Anthony D’Alessandro claims that the film is tracking to bring in between $100 million and $130 million with a pinpoint prediction of $110 million.

The first film had an opening weekend of $77 million while The Way of Water did $134.1 million.

But as Cameron noted market forces are at work and the overall box office for the year is in significant decline. According to The-Numbers, the annual domestic box office has only grossed $7.6 billion and sold just 680.2 million tickets.

In 2024, the annual domestic box office hi $8.6 billion and sold 760.4 million tickets. That was down from 2023 where the box office grossed $9.9 billion and sold 939.6 million tickets. That was up from the end of the Covid era in 2022 where the box office grossed $7.4 billion and sold 702.3 million tickets.

In 2022, that box office gross was driven significantly by The Way of Water with $401 million in gross and 38 million tickets sold.

