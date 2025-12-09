We’re in the countdown until the new Avatar movie, about the most expensive vanity project in history. And then there’s the MCU. A lot of film news dropping this week so we’ll have it all here! I really enjoyed the bottom article on Metroid Prime 4 by Sam too, make sure to check that one out.

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5.99 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.