James Cameron promised that sequel to Alita: Battle Angel will get made and that he and director Robert Rodriguez signed a blood oath to ensure it would happen.

In an interview with Empire, Cameron said, “Robert Rodriguez and I have sworn a blood oath to do at least one more Alita movie. In fact, we’re thinking of an architecture that bridges to a third film, but we’ll be satisfied if we can make one more. And we’re making progress on that.”

“Now that I have a home in Austin, Texas, about three miles from [Robert’s] place, I think we’ll probably get more serious about that as soon as I wrap the mix here in a few weeks,” he added.

Alita: Battle Angel was released back in 2019 and grossed a total of $85.8 million domestically and added another $316 million internationally for a global gross of $401.9 million. It only made 2.4 times its production budget of $170 million.

Back in 2023, Cameron previously indicated he would be working on multiple new Alita: Battle Angel films in Austin. While discussing selling his California home, he told Forbes, “And on the new Alita: Battle Angel films, I’ll be working in Austin, so it just didn’t make sense for us anymore.”

At the end of 2023, Jeff Fahey even indicated that it was possible the film might go into production in 2024. He told ScreenRant, “It’s like working with Robert Rodriguez. I think we’ve worked together now seven times. And we’ll be working together again, hopefully in the summer. Fingers crossed that we’re going into Alita: Battle Angel 2.”

Director Robert Rodriguez also noted earlier this year that the sets from the original film are still largely intact. He told Joe Rogan in April, “That whole city is still in my parking lot. 20-foot ceilings, seven streets. It’s like the largest standing set in the country, if not the world.”

He also said, “Yeah, we want to do another one for sure.”

