Legendary filmmaker James Cameron has made a move into the fantasy genre by acquiring the film rights to Joe Abercrombie's latest novel "The Devils," marking a game-changing collaboration between one of cinema's most successful directors and one of fantasy literature's most acclaimed authors.

Joe Abercrombie has established himself as a master of grimdark fantasy through his bestselling First Law series, which has been published in over thirty languages. Known for his morally complex characters, dark humor, and subversion of traditional fantasy tropes, Abercrombie has built a devoted following among readers who appreciate his unflinching examination of human nature. His previous works, including "Best Served Cold" and the Age of Madness trilogy, have consistently topped bestseller lists while earning critical acclaim for their sophisticated storytelling and cynical wit.

"The Devils," published on May 6th, immediately became a number 1 Sunday Times bestseller in the UK and entered the New York Times bestseller list at number 5, demonstrating Abercrombie's continued commercial and critical success.

Cameron, whose filmography includes some of cinema's most groundbreaking achievements, brings unparalleled experience in creating visually stunning, emotionally resonant blockbusters. From "The Terminator" and "Aliens" to "Titanic" and the "Avatar" franchise, Cameron has consistently pushed the boundaries of filmmaking technology in his works, which makes him a sought-after director for the fantasy genre.

The official announcement from Lightstorm Entertainment and posted to Cameron’s Facebook reveals the scope of Cameron's enthusiasm for the project:

"LIGHTSTORM ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF JOE ABERCROMBIE'S THE DEVILS

LOS ANGELES, CA (June 2, 2025) - James Cameron announces that his company, Lightstorm, has purchased Joe Abercrombie's latest book, The Devils, and that Abercrombie will co-write the script with Cameron. Abercrombie is an acclaimed novelist and screenwriter, and author of the bestselling First Law books which have been published in over thirty languages. The Devils was published May 6 and was an instant number 1 Sunday Times bestseller in the UK. It also just entered the NYT bestseller list at number 5.

Cameron says 'How do I describe The Devils? A sharply witty horror adventure? An epic battle between good and evil except most of the time you can't tell which is which? A twisted, stylish, alt-universe middle-ages romp, where your best hope of survival is the monsters themselves? This is Joe Abercrombie in absolute peak form, opening up a whole new world and an ensemble of delicious new characters. The twists and turns come at a rollercoaster pace, and with Joe's signature acerbic wit and style. The Devils showcases Joe's jaundiced view of human nature, in all its dark, selfish glory, as told through some decidedly un-human characters. But of course, Joe always teases with the flickers of redemption that make it all worthwhile -- and ultimately quite heartwrenching.'

He goes on to say 'I've loved Joe's writing for years, cherishing each new read, throughout the epic cycle of the First Law books, especially Best Served Cold (LOVE IT!) and the Age of Madness trilogy. But the freshness of the world and the characters in The Devils finally got me off my butt to buy one of his books and partner with him to bring it to the screen. I'm looking forward to the writing process with him, though I'm certain this adaptation will practically write itself because Joe writes very visually, almost in scenes, and with a very cinematic structure. I can't wait to dig into this as I wind down on Avatar: Fire and Ash. It will be a joyful new challenge for me to bring these indelible characters to life.'

Abercrombie adds 'James Cameron has been thrilling audiences, including me, by putting the impossible on film for over four decades. No one can balance mind-blowing action and spectacle with gut-wrenching personal stakes and story the way he does. I can't think of anyone better to bring this weird and wonderful monster of a book to the screen.'"

This collaboration represents an interesting marriage of talents, combining Cameron's technical mastery with Abercrombie's narrative sophistication to create what could become a defining fantasy film for the modern era, if done right.

