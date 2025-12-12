DC Studios CEO James Gunn shared more details about the upcoming Supergirl film confirming that the movie “really is an anti-hero story.”

As part of a press event in Manhattan where he showcased the new trailer for the film, Gunn made it abundantly clear what intention of the film is. He said, “This is really an anti-hero story.”

“She’s got a lot of baggage and a lot of demons coming into this, which is very different from where Superman is in his life,” Gunn added.

Additionally, Gunn made it clear that the film will be chock full of feminism, “So many times female superheroes are so perfect. She’s not that at all. She’s very imperfect, like male superheroes have been allowed to be for a while.”

Finally, he added, “This movie is not just a female clone of Superman. It’s its own thing entirely with a character who is equally worthy of this treatment.”

All of this just sounds like more generic Hollywood trash. When they aren’t making evil characters misunderstood, they are taking heroic characters and deconstructing them so they can rebuild them back in their own cynical and twisted image.

As Tolkien wrote in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, “The Shadow that bred them can only mock, it cannot make: not real new things of its own.”

