Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
1h

Same old tired, cliche card.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
J.R. Logan's avatar
J.R. Logan
1h

I have to try this marteting techniques one simple trick. "Read my stuff or you are all -ism and -phobes. Now pay me."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture