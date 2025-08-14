James Gunn shared an explanation for why his Superman film will arrive on digital just five weeks after the film released into theaters.

Gunn announced earlier this week the film was arriving on digital on August 15th. He wrote on social media, “Superman is coming to your homes this Friday, 8/15. Available now for pre-order. Or catch it while it’s still in theaters!”

Now, in an interview with ScreenRant, Gunn explained why the film is coming to digital so soon after it released in theaters, “Well, it's very complicated, but the truth is it is because of Peacemaker. I originally thought Peacemaker was going to be coming out next month. There was a lot of things that are beyond our control, so that Peacemaker is coming out now, and, at the end of the day, I wanted everyone to be able to see Superman that wanted to, even those people who couldn't get to a theater before Peacemaker.”

“And that’s really the reason for it,” he concluded.

While marketing Peacemaker Season 2 earlier this week, Gunn claimed that Superman leads directly into the adult-oriented show. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “Definitely, Superman leads directly into Peacemaker. It should be noted that this is for adults, not for children. But Superman leads into this show and then we have the setting up of all of the rest of the DCU in this season of Peacemaker. It’s incredibly important.”

What do you make of Gunn’s explanation?

