James Gunn questioned whether he can continue running DC Studios and being a director at the same time.

In an interview with woke activist Clayton Davis on Variety’s Awards Circuit, Gunn was asked about his position at DC Studios, where he acts as a studio head as well as a filmmaker and director.

In response, Gunn said, “This is a unique position and truly an experiment. It is something that hasn’t been done, and to do it with me might at some times seem like madness, not only is it me. It’s not like I’m creating the most conventional of mainstream films, but I do like making big, mainstream spectacle films. That’s my jam.”

After recounting how the position was created, Gunn then added, “I wanted to see what it was like and I thought it was worth trying out. And I still don’t know if it’s a successful experiment. I know that in terms of money it’s been successful so far, but it is a lot to do, and how much of am I actually capable-. It’s a lot of work. So that’s part’s been stressful in a different way. Stressful in terms of like I don’t have enough hours in a day to do all this stuff.”

This isn’t the first time that Gunn has alluded to the possibility that things are going to change in the future at DC Studios. Back in October, Gunn shared in an interview on the BobaTalks YouTube channel that he was not sure if he would be at DC Studios to oversee the story threads in the upcoming Man of Tomorrow film.

Gunn was asked, “You’ve referenced things like Peacemaker Season 2 and Lanterns setting up different threads and arcs. How far do these arcs go? Do they culminate in Man of Tomorrow or can we expect them to go further than that?”

He answered, “Yes, they definitely go significantly further than Man of Tomorrow. So, now, whether or not that’ll be me that’s able to fulfill that promise depends on a lot of things in life. But yeah.

