James Gunn revealed the most requested feature for his upcoming Batman feature film.

In a response to an individual on Threads who speculated that the most requested feature for Batman are the white eyes, Gunn said, “The most requested thing would be the blue and grey. Then the yellow around the bat. And THEN the white eyes.”

“But all of those things I find less important than the character himself, the writing, and the person who plays him,” he added.

In response to another individual, Gunn added, “Individuals are making clear what they want to see. But even the most requested thing - the blue and grey - is split evenly with people who don’t want that.”

“And the other two most requested things are also things just as many people say they don’t want to see. So you have to do what’s right by the specific film and story,” he concluded.

Gunn’s track record with DC is already off to a rocky start. His Superman film only grossed $616.6 million worldwide this past year.

The film was also panned by a number of critics. As one example, Gary Buechler aka Nerdrotic reviewed, “While James Gunn’s Superman has its moments and overall a pretty good cast, and while I really appreciate that they tried to embrace the Silver and Bronze Age DC Comics, and I highly encourage them to continue doing so, next time try to find somebody more suited for the assignment than James Gunn.”

He added, “It was a generic movie with some good and some sloppy directing. It looked like it was hastily edited and re-edited.”

The ratings for Peacemaker Season 2 were also paltry according to Samba TV. While the show’s viewership for the premiere was originally touted with a 22% increase from the Season 1 finale, the Season 2 finale eventually saw viewership crater to just 435,000 households down from the 584,000 of the Season 1 finale.

NEXT: ‘Matrix’ Creator Andrew Wachowski Reacts To The Film Being Right Wing: “This Is What Fascism Does”