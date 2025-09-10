James Gunn shared new details about his upcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

Gunn announced Man of Tomorrow at the beginning of this month revealing it would arrive in theaters on July 9, 2027.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Gunn provided details about the film. He shared, “It is a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat. And it’s more complicated than that, but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie.”

Gunn added, “I relate to the character of Lex Luthor sadly, and so I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. And, oh man, I just love the script so much. I’m excited for people to see the movie.”

Later in the interview, Gunn went on to provide details about Luthor’s character, “That’s the center of Lex, for me. The center for Lex is that three years ago before Superman came along he was considered the greatest guy in the world even with other metahumans and superheroes in the world. He was still the smartest. He’s created a kind of battery that’s never existed before. He’s handsome. He’s good looking. All the women love him. He’s considered the greatest man in the universe. And then in one fell swoop this guy comes in wearing a silly costume, with dimples, and a charming smile, and a great chin, and he’s forgotten. And he is a distant substitute.”

“And Lex is a human, he’s got to fight a super-. He’s got to fight a man from another planet who can hold up a building. You gotta admire the tenacity of someone to take on that challenge. It’s heroic if he weren’t so evil,” Gunn elaborated.

